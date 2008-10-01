Oregon: Drink Here Now

Food & Wine
October 01, 2008

New Brewpub

Deschutes Brewery’s eponymous new Portland pub has a rotating list of 16 house-made beers on tap, including a few exclusives.

Value Wine Bar

Well-priced wines from around the world, $2 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and a short menu that includes crème brûlée are on offer at Portland’s Bar Avignon. Bottles of wine to go are available at a discount.

Stellar Tasting Room

Chehalem winery’s stunning new tasting room in Newberg is in a renovated 1940s building adorned with glass panels from a local artist.

