Thanksgiving: How to Fake It/How to Make It

Top restaurants offering to-go Thanksgiving dishes that are delicious enough to pass off as homemade—plus F&W recipes to make a fantastic menu at home.
New York City | Chicago | Boston | Los Angeles
Bay Area | Washington, DC | Atlanta
New York City
Skillet Cornbread with Corn Relish. © Petrina Tinslay.
Hill Country
Barbecue veterans Pete Daversa and Elizabeth Karmel are known for their amazing dry rub 'cue. Hill Country's Texas-style Thanksgiving dinner will include a pit-smoked turkey, cornbread with honey butter, three sides like bourbon-mashed sweet potatoes and a gingersnap pumpkin pie.
Fake it
Dinner Details: From $185 to serve 5 to 8; orders must be placed by November 22nd.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
- Skillet Cornbread with Corn Relish
- Bourbon-Spiked Sweet Potato Puree
- Slow-Smoked Turkey with Cane Syrup-Coffee Glaze
Apricot Stuffed Pork Shoulder. © Michael Turek.
Momofuku Ssäm Bar
Inventive chef David Chang's (F&W Best New Chef 2006) bo ssäm Thanksgiving dinner menu puts a Korean twist on traditional holiday fare. His dinner will include a slow-roasted pork shoulder with kimchi and other typical Korean condiments, but sides are all-American classics like cranberry relish, green bean casserole and sweet potato gratin.
Fake it
Dinner Details: $350 to serve 8; orders must be placed by November 22nd for pick-up Thanksgiving Day from 12 noon-2pm ET.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
- Apricot Stuffed Pork Shoulder with Soy Honey Glaze
- Green Beans with Cremini Mushroom Sauce
- Sweet Potato Gratin with Chile-Spiced Pecans
Chicago
Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon. © John Kernick.
Custom House
Star chef Shawn McClain focuses on artisanal meats at Custom House. For Thanksgiving, he will prepare side dishes like brussels sprouts with apple cider and bacon, and green bean casserole with vidalia onion cream and crispy mushrooms.
Fake it
Dinner Details: Sides from $6 serving 2 to 4; orders must be made by November 23rd for pick-up on November 24th.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots. © Frances Janisch.
Kith & Kin
This Southern-inspired restaurant will be offering a classic Thanksgiving feast featuring all-natural, slow-roasted turkey, plus traditional sides like cranberry sage sauce, ground beef stuffing, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes and gravy.
Fake it
Dinner Details: $138 to serve 10; orders must be placed by November 22nd for pick-up on Wednesday November 24th or Thanksgiving day.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
Boston
Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast. © Tina Rupp.
The Butcher Shop & Plum Produce
At her two fantastic food markets, Barbara Lynch (an F&W Best New Chef 1996) offers prime meats such as standing rib roasts and tenderloins, plus sides like apple-chestnut stuffing.
Fake it
Dinner Details: Ready-to-cook meat and poultry Misty Knoll turkeys from $5.50 a pound, brined free of charge; prepared sides from $8 a pound; orders taken until November 19th.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
Los Angeles
Cranberry, Ginger and Orange Chutney. © Con Poulos.
Akasha
Chef to the stars Akasha Richmond has cooked holiday dinners for actor Billy Bob Thornton and catered parties for actor Pierce Brosnan. At Akasha, her Los Angeles restaurant, Richmond will provide "Everything-but-the-Turkey" dishes, from sides like cranberry chutney to salads and desserts.
Fake it
Dinner Details: Sides from $12 for 16 ounces; orders taken until November 21st.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
Mr. Cecil's California Ribs
Deep-fried turkeys are famously juicy, but the cooking process is messy. A short cut: Chef Jonathan Burrows's deep-fried birds just require reheating in the oven.
Fake it
Dinner Details: Turkey $5.50 a pound; orders for pick-up and for overnight shipping nationwide taken until November 18th.
Make it
F&W Recipe:
Spinach-Shiitake Bread Puddings. © Lucy Schaeffer.
Joan's on Third
Joan McNamara's L.A. institution is famous for its stellar prepared foods. For Thanksgiving, its options include whole roasted turkey, sides like wild mushroom bread pudding and desserts like apple pie.
Fake it
Dinner Details: $75 for 12-pound turkey; sides from $8 for 16-ounces; $34 for 9-inch apple pie, $21 for a 9-inch pumpkin pie; orders taken until November 18th.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
Bay Area
Sausage-and-Bread Stuffing. © David Malosh.
The Village Pub
Chef Dmitry Elperin will offer a full Thanksgiving dinner to go that includes a ready-to-roast turkey with bread stuffing and prepared sides like cranberry-orange relish and sweet potato puree.
Fake it
Dinner Details: $48 for turkey and seven sides including gravy and relish; sides from $6 for 8 ounces; orders taken until November 19th.
Make it
F&W Recipes:
Washington, DC
Horseradish-Crusted Roast Beef. © Cedric Angeles.
Commonwealth
For superprocrastinators, chef Jamie Leeds needs only a day's notice to prepare a three-course Thanksgiving dinner of roast turkey or roast beef with sides like brussels sprouts for pick-up at her gastropub.
Fake it
Dinner Details: $35 per person, 2 person minimum, orders taken until November 24th.
Make It
F&W Recipes:
Atlanta
Cider-Braised Collards with Ham. © Fredrika Stjärne.
Star Provisions
At their top-notch prepared foods market, Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison (both F&W Best New Chefs 1995) carry stellar meats and baked goods. For Thanksgiving, they will offer ready-to-cook and fully prepared heritage turkeys, plus sides like broccoli-and-cheese casserole.
Fake it
Order Details: Turkeys from $7.75 a pound; sides like mac and cheese and braised collard greens $8.95 for a small, $17.90 for a large; orders taken until November 20th.
Make it
F&W Recipes: