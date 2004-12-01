Open-House Planner

It's hard to imagine throwing a holiday party that goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but, with planning, it might be the best party you've ever had. Ripe restaurant group of Portland, Oregon, plotted out a strategy for feeding 20 friends—day to night.
All Day
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WINES TO UNCORK A round, aromatic, fruity white, like the 2002 Hugel Gentil from Alsace, or the nonvintage Sokol Blosser Evolution from Oregon.
Crudités with Creamy Pistachio Dip Rustic Chicken Liver Mousse Spiced Prune Chutney Ricotta and Prosecco Poached Pear Crostatas STORE-BOUGHT Fennel Crackers with Taleggio Cheese and Blood Orange Marmalade Fiore Sardo Cheese with Spiced Walnuts and Lady Apples
Brunch
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WINES TO UNCORK A fruity sparkling wine with aciditya Spanish cava like the nonvintage Jaume Serra Cristalino Brut, sayor a fragrant Italian Prosecco like the nonvintage Nino Franco Primo.
Lemon and Arugula Salad Crusty Potato Frittatas with Romesco Sauce Roasted Winter Squash and Onion Turnovers Brandied Apricot Butter STORE-BOUGHT Dry-Cured Chorizo Italian Country Bread
Snacks
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WINES TO UNCORK A red, white or rosé with soft fruit and good acidity. Look for a bright French Sancerre such as the 2002 Pascal Jolivet, a spicy Provençal rosé such as the 2002 Château Routas, or a tangy Italian red such as the 2002 Allegrini Valpolicella Classico.
Date, Goat Cheese and Pancetta on Walnut Bread Roast Beef with Braised-Celery-and-Chile Relish on Ciabatta Egg Salad with Capers and Spinach on Toasted Brioche Hazelnut-Pine Nut Cookies
Dinner
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WINES TO UNCORK A red and a white with rich texture, plenty of character and some acidity. For a white, serve a fruity New World Sémillon such as the 1999 Amberley Margaret River from Australia. For a red, turn to a soft, lush, fruity wine from France's Languedoc-Roussillon such as the 2001 Château St. Martin de la Garrigue Bronzinelle.
Roasted Persimmons Wrapped in Pancetta Cider-Braised Chicken Legs with Onion-Raisin Sauce Celery Root-Leek Gratin Semolina Cakes with Fig Compote Chocolate Rosemary-Caramel Nut Bars