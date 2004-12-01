Open-House Planner

All Day

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WINES TO UNCORK A round, aromatic, fruity white, like the 2002 Hugel Gentil from Alsace, or the nonvintage Sokol Blosser Evolution from Oregon.

Crudités with Creamy Pistachio Dip  Rustic Chicken Liver Mousse  Spiced Prune Chutney  Ricotta and Prosecco Poached Pear Crostatas  STORE-BOUGHT Fennel Crackers with Taleggio Cheese and Blood Orange Marmalade  Fiore Sardo Cheese with Spiced Walnuts and Lady Apples

Brunch

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WINES TO UNCORK A fruity sparkling wine with aciditya Spanish cava like the nonvintage Jaume Serra Cristalino Brut, sayor a fragrant Italian Prosecco like the nonvintage Nino Franco Primo.

Lemon and Arugula Salad  Crusty Potato Frittatas with Romesco Sauce  Roasted Winter Squash and Onion Turnovers  Brandied Apricot Butter  STORE-BOUGHT Dry-Cured Chorizo  Italian Country Bread

Snacks

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WINES TO UNCORK A red, white or rosé with soft fruit and good acidity. Look for a bright French Sancerre such as the 2002 Pascal Jolivet, a spicy Provençal rosé such as the 2002 Château Routas, or a tangy Italian red such as the 2002 Allegrini Valpolicella Classico.

Date, Goat Cheese and Pancetta on Walnut Bread  Roast Beef with Braised-Celery-and-Chile Relish on Ciabatta  Egg Salad with Capers and Spinach on Toasted Brioche  Hazelnut-Pine Nut Cookies

Dinner

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WINES TO UNCORK A red and a white with rich texture, plenty of character and some acidity. For a white, serve a fruity New World Sémillon such as the 1999 Amberley Margaret River from Australia. For a red, turn to a soft, lush, fruity wine from France's Languedoc-Roussillon such as the 2001 Château St. Martin de la Garrigue Bronzinelle.

Roasted Persimmons Wrapped in Pancetta  Cider-Braised Chicken Legs with Onion-Raisin Sauce  Celery Root-Leek Gratin  Semolina Cakes with Fig Compote  Chocolate Rosemary-Caramel Nut Bars