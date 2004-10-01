Online: Wine Meets Web | Kimpton Life Wine Society

Lindsey Whitton
October 01, 2004

When he's not running the Kimpton hotel empire, CEO Tom LaTour is making wines at LaTour Vineyards in Napa. Now he's launched a Web site for fellow wine lovers; Kimpton Life Wine Society includes an online wine store with 200 bottles and a travel section with info on wine-related tours. This month, Staffan Terje, chef at San Francisco's Scala's Bistro (a Kimpton restaurant), will lead a week-long trip to Italy's Piedmont, with winery visits, cooking classes and a truffle hunt. The society also runs a wine club for dues-paying members. At the top level, Vineyard Designate, members receive two bottles a month from producers like Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and notices on limited releases. DETAILS Memberships, $50 to $165 a month; kimptonlifewinesociety.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up