Your Online Source for eBurgers

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

If August equals hamburgers to you, here's where you'll learn how to make a burger out of almost anythingpork, lamb, beef, turkey, tuna, crab, portobellos, salmon. Lots of the most innovative recipes here come from chefs, so be sure to try the Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers from Marc Vetri of Philadelphia's Vetri (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) and the Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions from Josh DeChellis of New York City's Sumile.

burger features
The Great Burger Challenge
Burger Heaven
Steve Raichlen's Burgers
Taste Test: Burgers
Taste Test: Veggie Burgers

and the recipes

mostly beef
Classic Beef Burgers
BLT Burger with Garlicky Mayonnaise
Black Truffle Hamburgers with Watercress Salad
Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger
Gorgonzola Cheeseburgers with Pancetta
Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers
New Mexican Chile-Sirloin Burgers with Salsa Verde
Pancetta-Beef Burgers with Horseradish Ketchup
Pepper Jack Cheeseburgers with Jalapeño-Cumin Sauce
Seared Steak Tartare Burgers on Caesar Salad
Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions
Skirt Steak Burgers with Tomatillo-Corn Relish

buffalo
Buffalo Burgers with Raisin-Garlic Mayonnaise

lamb
Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce
Lamb Burgers with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce
Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

veggie
Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers
Glazed Tofu Sandwiches with Jicama Slaw

poultry
Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa
Spicy Poached Chicken Burgers
Turkey Burgers
Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise

fish
Pan-Fried Asian-Style Crab Burgers
Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli
Provençal Tuna Burgers
Salmon Burgers with Horseradish-Dill Sauce
Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo
Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise

pork
Pork Burgers with Sage
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers
Sausage Burgers with Grilled Green Chiles
South Carolina Barbecue Pork Burgers

and ten burger-friendly wines

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up