Your Online Source for eBurgers

If August equals hamburgers to you, here's where you'll learn how to make a burger out of almost anything—pork, lamb, beef, turkey, tuna, crab, portobellos, salmon. Lots of the most innovative recipes here come from chefs, so be sure to try the Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers from Marc Vetri of Philadelphia's Vetri (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) and the Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions from Josh DeChellis of New York City's Sumile.

The Great Burger Challenge

Burger Heaven

Steve Raichlen's Burgers

Taste Test: Burgers

Taste Test: Veggie Burgers

mostly beef

Classic Beef Burgers

BLT Burger with Garlicky Mayonnaise

Black Truffle Hamburgers with Watercress Salad

Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger

Gorgonzola Cheeseburgers with Pancetta

Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

New Mexican Chile-Sirloin Burgers with Salsa Verde

Pancetta-Beef Burgers with Horseradish Ketchup

Pepper Jack Cheeseburgers with Jalapeño-Cumin Sauce

Seared Steak Tartare Burgers on Caesar Salad

Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions

Skirt Steak Burgers with Tomatillo-Corn Relish



buffalo

Buffalo Burgers with Raisin-Garlic Mayonnaise

lamb

Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce

Lamb Burgers with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce

Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

veggie

Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers

Glazed Tofu Sandwiches with Jicama Slaw

poultry

Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa

Spicy Poached Chicken Burgers

Turkey Burgers

Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise

fish

Pan-Fried Asian-Style Crab Burgers

Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli

Provençal Tuna Burgers

Salmon Burgers with Horseradish-Dill Sauce

Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo

Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise

pork

Pork Burgers with Sage

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers

Sausage Burgers with Grilled Green Chiles

South Carolina Barbecue Pork Burgers

and ten burger-friendly wines