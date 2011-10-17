Your Online Source for eBurgers

If August equals hamburgers to you, here's where you'll learn how to make a burger out of almost anythingpork, lamb, beef, turkey, tuna, crab, portobellos, salmon. Lots of the most innovative recipes here come from chefs, so be sure to try the Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers from Marc Vetri of Philadelphia's Vetri (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) and the Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions from Josh DeChellis of New York City's Sumile.

burger features

The Great Burger Challenge

Burger Heaven

Steve Raichlen's Burgers

Taste Test: Burgers

Taste Test: Veggie Burgers

and the recipes

mostly beef

Classic Beef Burgers

BLT Burger with Garlicky Mayonnaise

Black Truffle Hamburgers with Watercress Salad

Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger

Gorgonzola Cheeseburgers with Pancetta

Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

New Mexican Chile-Sirloin Burgers with Salsa Verde

Pancetta-Beef Burgers with Horseradish Ketchup

Pepper Jack Cheeseburgers with Jalapeño-Cumin Sauce

Seared Steak Tartare Burgers on Caesar Salad

Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions

Skirt Steak Burgers with Tomatillo-Corn Relish



buffalo

Buffalo Burgers with Raisin-Garlic Mayonnaise

lamb

Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce

Lamb Burgers with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce

Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

veggie

Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers

Glazed Tofu Sandwiches with Jicama Slaw

poultry

Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa

Spicy Poached Chicken Burgers

Turkey Burgers

Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise

fish

Pan-Fried Asian-Style Crab Burgers

Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli

Provençal Tuna Burgers

Salmon Burgers with Horseradish-Dill Sauce

Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo

Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise

pork

Pork Burgers with Sage

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers

Sausage Burgers with Grilled Green Chiles

South Carolina Barbecue Pork Burgers

and ten burger-friendly wines