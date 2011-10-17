Your Online Source for eBurgers

If August equals hamburgers to you, here's where you'll learn how to make a burger out of almost anythingpork, lamb, beef, turkey, tuna, crab, portobellos, salmon. Lots of the most innovative recipes here come from chefs, so be sure to try the Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers from Marc Vetri of Philadelphia's Vetri (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) and the Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions from Josh DeChellis of New York City's Sumile.
burger features
The Great Burger Challenge
Burger Heaven
Steve Raichlen's Burgers
Taste Test: Burgers
Taste Test: Veggie Burgers
and the recipes
mostly beef
Classic Beef Burgers
BLT Burger with Garlicky Mayonnaise
Black Truffle Hamburgers with Watercress Salad
Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger
Gorgonzola Cheeseburgers with Pancetta
Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers
New Mexican Chile-Sirloin Burgers with Salsa Verde
Pancetta-Beef Burgers with Horseradish Ketchup
Pepper Jack Cheeseburgers with Jalapeño-Cumin Sauce
Seared Steak Tartare Burgers on Caesar Salad
Sirloin Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Ginger-Pickled Onions
Skirt Steak Burgers with Tomatillo-Corn Relish
buffalo
Buffalo Burgers with Raisin-Garlic Mayonnaise
lamb
Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce
Lamb Burgers with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce
Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce
veggie
Cheese-Stuffed Portobello Burgers
Glazed Tofu Sandwiches with Jicama Slaw
poultry
Oaxacan Turkey Burgers with Chipotle Salsa
Spicy Poached Chicken Burgers
Turkey Burgers
Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise
fish
Pan-Fried Asian-Style Crab Burgers
Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli
Provençal Tuna Burgers
Salmon Burgers with Horseradish-Dill Sauce
Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo
Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise
pork
Pork Burgers with Sage
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Burgers
Sausage Burgers with Grilled Green Chiles
South Carolina Barbecue Pork Burgers