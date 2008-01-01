Olympic Buzz in Beijing

The Mandarin Oriental opens this summer within the Rem Koolhaas-designed China Central Television building (also the broadcasting headquarters for the Olympics). Have a drink at the theatrically suspended Champagne bar, which will link the hotel’s two restaurants.

Whampoa Club Shanghai has a new branch in Beijing, where noted chef Jereme Leung is reinterpreting classic northern-provincial recipes. Order the Imperial fried lamb with sweet bean paste, a Qing Dynasty dish.

Park Hyatt opens early this year in the central business district. Dine on Chinese cuisine at Beijing’s highest restaurant, on the 66th floor.

The new JW Marriott, inside China Central Place, has a French brasserie, an Asian bistro and a steak house.