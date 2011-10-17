Top Chef Recipes

Recipes by the Top Chef host, judges and contestants past and present.
From the Contestants and Winners
- Crispy Pan-Fried Shrimp and Chorizo Fideo Cakes
by Top Chef 2 winner Ilan Hall
- Fontina, Prosciutto and Caramelized Onion Pizzas
by Top Chef 2’s Cliff Crooks and Betty Fraser
- Spaghetti Carbonara with Green Pea
by Top Chef 2’s Elia Aboumrad and Sam Talbot
- Crab Salad with Avocado and Mango
by Top Chef 1 winner Harold Dieterle
- Mortadella Sandwiches with Grapes, Mushrooms and Tapenade
by Top Chef 1 winner Harold Dieterle
From the Host and Judges
- Crispy Turkey Kathi Rolls with Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce
by host Padma Lakshmi
- Spinach, Basil and Plum Salad
by host Padma Lakshmi
- Mahimahi Coconut Curry Stew with Carrots and Fennel
by host Padma Lakshmi
- Rice Pilaf with Pistachios and Prunes
by host Padma Lakshmi
- Artichokes Braised in Olive Oil and White Wine
by judge Tom Colicchio
- Egg Salad Crostini with White Anchovies
by judge Tom Colicchio
- Gruyère Toasts with Caramelized Onions and Sherry
by judge Tom Colicchio
- Mini Herb Frittatas with Smoked Salmon
by judge Tom Colicchio
- Risotto Cakes with Wild Mushrooms and Pancetta
by judge Tom Colicchio
- Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette
by Top Chef 3 judge Ted Allen