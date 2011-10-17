American Wine Award Menus

F&W’s Nick Fauchald pairs delicious recipes with each of this year’s winning bottlings.

Nick Fauchald
October 17, 2011

Under $20

2006 Westerly Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

2006 Chehalem Inox Chardonnay

2005 Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir

2004 Praxis Merlot

2004 Edge Cabernet Sauvignon

2005 Joel Gott California Zinfandel

2005 Andrew Murray Vineyards Tous Les Jours Syrah

Over $20

2004 HDV Carneros Chardonnay

2006 Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc

2003 Calera Selleck Pinot Noir

2004 Shafer Napa Valley Merlot

2004 Shafer Vineyards One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon

2005 Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken Zinfandel

2005 Alban Vineyards Reva Syrah

2003 Rubicon Estate Rubicon Bordeaux-style blend

