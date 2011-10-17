American Wine Award Menus

F&W’s Nick Fauchald pairs delicious recipes with each of this year’s winning bottlings.
Under $20
2006 Westerly Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
- Grilled Antipasto with Garlicky Bean Dip
- Frisée Salad with Baked Goat Cheese and Bacon
- Provençal-Style Lemon Sole
2006 Chehalem Inox Chardonnay
- Zucchini Soup with Basil
- Seared Scallops with Braised Collard Greens and Cider Sauce
- Spaghetti with Browned Butter and Crispy Bread Crumbs
2005 Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir
- Double-Baked Three-Cheese Soufflées
- Spaghettini with Mushrooms, Garlic and Oil
- Seared Duck Breasts with Port-Fruit Chutney
2004 Praxis Merlot
2004 Edge Cabernet Sauvignon
2005 Joel Gott California Zinfandel
2005 Andrew Murray Vineyards Tous Les Jours Syrah
- Grilled Cheddar Toasts with Red Onions and Peppers
- Chicken and Brussels Sprouts Over White Bean and Rosemary Purée
- Farro, Cherry Tomato and Arugula Salad
Over $20
2004 HDV Carneros Chardonnay
- Velvety Onion Soup with Whipped Potato
- Sautéed Chicken with Fresh Herbs and Wilted Greens
- Spaetzle with Gruyère and Caramelized Onions
2006 Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc
- Walnut Pesto and Goat Cheese Dip
- Fresh Crab Salad with Lime Zest
- Mesquite-Grilled Swordfish with Charred Tomato Salsa
2003 Calera Selleck Pinot Noir
- Fresh Shell Bean Soup with Pistou
- Roast Guinea Hens with Cumin-Date Sauce
- Grilled Broccoli with Anchovy Dressing
2004 Shafer Napa Valley Merlot
2004 Shafer Vineyards One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon
- Fig and Blue Cheese Tarts
- Braised Lamb with Giant White Beans
- Caramelized Cauliflower with Pancetta and Spinach
2005 Robert Biale Vineyards Black Chicken Zinfandel
2005 Alban Vineyards Reva Syrah
- Black-Eyed Pea Soup with Greens and Ham
- Honey-and Spice-Glazed Chicken
- Roasted Broccoli with Brazil-Nut Pesto
2003 Rubicon Estate Rubicon Bordeaux-style blend