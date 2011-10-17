Oktoberfest

Cooking with Beer
These recipes call for beer or ale as an ingredient.Appetizers
- Bitter Greens with Cherry Beer Vinaigrette and Blue Cheese Toasts
- Crispy Fried Shrimp with Green-Herb Sauce
- Chiles with Beer and Cheese
- Arrowhead Farms Fried Chicken
- Beef Brisket with Mustard and Rye Crumbs
- Beer Can Chicken
- Beef Stew with Belgian Style Pale Ale
- Beer Battered Cod with Tartar Sauce
- Beer Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans and Peas
- Chicken in Creamy Tomatillo Sauce
- Chicken Stew with Chile
- Classic Beef Burgers
- Picadillo
- Smoked Brisket with Coffee Beer MOP Sauce
- Tomato Pozole Stew
Lessons on Perfect Beer Pairings
Match your food to its ideal brew with help from the menus and advice featured in the following articles.
Pairing Menu from Chicago's Paul Kahan (Best New Chef 1999)
Appetizers
Ricotta and Radish Crostini
Pan Fried Oysters with Creamy Radish and Cucumber Salad
Light-bodied lager or pilsner, such as Italian Peroni
First Course
Grit Cakes with Sweet-Sour Beets
Medium-bodied ale, such as Belgian-style Le Baladin's Nora
Main Courses
Leeks Vinaigrette with Fried Eggs
Chicken Stew with Fava Beans
Dark beer or ale, such as Chicago's Goose Island Pere Jacques
Dessert
Graham Cracker Ice Cream with Berries
Lambic ale, such as Belgian Lindemans's Framboise
From Great Beer From Around the World Meets Its Food Match
Pairing Menu from Cookbook Author Ruth Van Waerebeek
Hors D'Oeuvres
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Green Herb Sauce
Curried Mussel and Butternut Squash Soup
A golden Duvel ale
Main Course
Chicken with Ale and Juniper Berries
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Endives with Apples and Currants
Maredsous Dark Abbey Ale
Salad
Bitter Greens with Cherry Beer Vinaigrette and Blue Cheese Toasts
Boon Kriek (the cherry-flavored beer used in the vinaigrette)
Dessert
Flemish Sugar Tart
Boon Framboise (a raspberry beer)
From Hip Hops in Belgium
Plus: Tips from Food and Beer Experts
Steven Jenkins, cheesemonger at New York City's Fairway Market, on cheese and beer: "Best pairing of cheese and beer: 'The cheeses made by Chimay, an ancient Trappist order based in Belgium, are excruciatingly delicious—truffly, fried-eggy. The same order makes delicious beer; the beer and cheese together are an epiphany.'"
From The Big Cheeses
Sports columnist Peter Richmond on baseball and beer: "Forget Chardonnay. The only drink that can do justice to baseball is a lukewarm, sudsy, mass-produced domestic beer."
From This Bud's For Me