Oktoberfest

October 17, 2011

Cooking with Beer

These recipes call for beer or ale as an ingredient.Appetizers

Main DishesDesserts

Lessons on Perfect Beer Pairings

Match your food to its ideal brew with help from the menus and advice featured in the following articles.

Pairing Menu from Chicago's Paul Kahan (Best New Chef 1999)

Appetizers
Ricotta and Radish Crostini
Pan Fried Oysters with Creamy Radish and Cucumber Salad
Light-bodied lager or pilsner, such as Italian Peroni

First Course
Grit Cakes with Sweet-Sour Beets
Medium-bodied ale, such as Belgian-style Le Baladin's Nora

Main Courses
Leeks Vinaigrette with Fried Eggs
Chicken Stew with Fava Beans
Dark beer or ale, such as Chicago's Goose Island Pere Jacques

Dessert
Graham Cracker Ice Cream with Berries
Lambic ale, such as Belgian Lindemans's Framboise

From Great Beer From Around the World Meets Its Food Match

Pairing Menu from Cookbook Author Ruth Van Waerebeek

Hors D'Oeuvres
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Green Herb Sauce
Curried Mussel and Butternut Squash Soup
A golden Duvel ale

Main Course
Chicken with Ale and Juniper Berries
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Endives with Apples and Currants
Maredsous Dark Abbey Ale

Salad
Bitter Greens with Cherry Beer Vinaigrette and Blue Cheese Toasts
Boon Kriek (the cherry-flavored beer used in the vinaigrette)

Dessert
Flemish Sugar Tart
Boon Framboise (a raspberry beer)

From Hip Hops in Belgium

Plus: Tips from Food and Beer Experts

Steven Jenkins, cheesemonger at New York City's Fairway Market, on cheese and beer: "Best pairing of cheese and beer: 'The cheeses made by Chimay, an ancient Trappist order based in Belgium, are excruciatingly delicious—truffly, fried-eggy. The same order makes delicious beer; the beer and cheese together are an epiphany.'"

From The Big Cheeses

Sports columnist Peter Richmond on baseball and beer: "Forget Chardonnay. The only drink that can do justice to baseball is a lukewarm, sudsy, mass-produced domestic beer."

From This Bud's For Me

