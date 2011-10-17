Oktoberfest

Cooking with Beer

Lessons on Perfect Beer Pairings

Match your food to its ideal brew with help from the menus and advice featured in the following articles.

Pairing Menu from Chicago's Paul Kahan (Best New Chef 1999)

Appetizers

Ricotta and Radish Crostini

Pan Fried Oysters with Creamy Radish and Cucumber Salad

Light-bodied lager or pilsner, such as Italian Peroni

First Course

Grit Cakes with Sweet-Sour Beets

Medium-bodied ale, such as Belgian-style Le Baladin's Nora

Main Courses

Leeks Vinaigrette with Fried Eggs

Chicken Stew with Fava Beans

Dark beer or ale, such as Chicago's Goose Island Pere Jacques

Dessert

Graham Cracker Ice Cream with Berries

Lambic ale, such as Belgian Lindemans's Framboise

From Great Beer From Around the World Meets Its Food Match

Pairing Menu from Cookbook Author Ruth Van Waerebeek

Hors D'Oeuvres

Crispy Fried Shrimp with Green Herb Sauce

Curried Mussel and Butternut Squash Soup

A golden Duvel ale

Main Course

Chicken with Ale and Juniper Berries

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Sautéed Endives with Apples and Currants

Maredsous Dark Abbey Ale

Salad

Bitter Greens with Cherry Beer Vinaigrette and Blue Cheese Toasts

Boon Kriek (the cherry-flavored beer used in the vinaigrette)

Dessert

Flemish Sugar Tart

Boon Framboise (a raspberry beer)

From Hip Hops in Belgium

Plus: Tips from Food and Beer Experts

Steven Jenkins, cheesemonger at New York City's Fairway Market, on cheese and beer: "Best pairing of cheese and beer: 'The cheeses made by Chimay, an ancient Trappist order based in Belgium, are excruciatingly delicious—truffly, fried-eggy. The same order makes delicious beer; the beer and cheese together are an epiphany.'"

From The Big Cheeses

Sports columnist Peter Richmond on baseball and beer: "Forget Chardonnay. The only drink that can do justice to baseball is a lukewarm, sudsy, mass-produced domestic beer."

From This Bud's For Me