Staff Favorite Fall Food and Wine Pairings

We asked F&W editors and designers to share their favorite fall food and wine pairings. Here, their top picks.
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
paired with Zinfandel
Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip
paired with Cava
Braised Short Ribs with Celery-Root Pancakes
paired with Cabernet
Cheese Grits with Morel Ragout
paired with Barolo
Smoky Turkey Chili
paired with a Rhone-style red
Pork Stew with Cockles and Spicy Red Pepper Sauce
paired with Tempranillo
Roast Guinea Hens with Cumin-Date Sauce
paired with Pinot Noir
Stuffed Pork Tenderloins with Bacon and Apple-Riesling Sauce
paired with Riesling
Rib-Eye Steak au Poivre
paired with Cabernet
Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce
paired with Pinot Noir