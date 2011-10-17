Staff Favorite Fall Food and Wine Pairings

We asked F&W editors and designers to share their favorite fall food and wine pairings. Here, their top picks.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
paired with Zinfandel

Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip
paired with Cava

Braised Short Ribs with Celery-Root Pancakes
paired with Cabernet

Cheese Grits with Morel Ragout
paired with Barolo

Smoky Turkey Chili
paired with a Rhone-style red

Pork Stew with Cockles and Spicy Red Pepper Sauce
paired with Tempranillo

Roast Guinea Hens with Cumin-Date Sauce
paired with Pinot Noir

Stuffed Pork Tenderloins with Bacon and Apple-Riesling Sauce
paired with Riesling

Rib-Eye Steak au Poivre
paired with Cabernet

Broiled Bacon-Basted Salmon with Mushroom-Oyster Sauce
paired with Pinot Noir

