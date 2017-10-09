A Nun-Run Pop-Up Restaurant Called 'Nundos' Is Funny But Not a Joke

Most younger people can understand the problem of phone addiction. Who hasn't found themselves scrolling through Instagram or browsing Facebook and suddenly wondered, How is this improving my life? But if you're looking to reevaluate your obsession with staring at small screens, here's an even stranger question: Will eating at a restaurant run by nuns solve the problem?

From October 17 to 19, a pop-up restaurant will be open in the Shoreditch neighborhood of London called "Nundos" – a play on words off the name of the popular Peri-Peri chicken chain Nando's. However, as Nundos' names suggests, this pop-up will actually be run by nuns. The idea is the brainchild of the UK's forthcoming reality TV show Bad Habit, Holy Orders, which comes with the tagline, "See what happens when 5 party girls swap the club for the convent." The show follows these millennial women as they give up their modern fixations to spend time learning from actual nuns.

Along those lines, at Nundos, The Daughters of Divine Charity will serve up "food for the soul" – options like chicken soup, lentil soup and homemade apple pies – all of which will be free as long as patrons agree to forfeit their smartphones upon entry and instead engage in discussions with the nuns and other diners. According to The Drinks Business, everyone will be encouraged to take part in "soul searching activities" in an effort to raise awareness of the increasing anxieties facing the under 35 crowd.

Unfortunately, if sipping free soup with nuns sounds like your ideal meal, Nundos won't be taking reservations, so you'll have to pray that a nun-run, phone-free, soup kitchen for millennials won't be so popular that you can't get in. (The odds are probably in your favor.) Instead, interested parties are being told to show up to the White Rabbit event space on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m..