November Travel Hit List

1. Maldives

© Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas



When this opulent resort opens in December, guests can opt for pool villas set on the beach or perched on stilts over the Indian Ocean. The restaurant is underwater.

2. Healdsburg, Sonoma

Courtesy of Zubin Schroff



Local winemakers go to its restaurant, Spoonbar, for Scott Beattie's locavore cocktails.

3. Uruguay

Courtesy of Playa Vik / Cristobal Palma



Casas at this eco beach hotel have stone fireplaces and modern art, like Pablo Casacuberta's graffiti.

4. Tasmania

Courtesy of Saffire



A luxurious new green resort on the Freycinet Peninsula; the chef takes guests oyster-harvesting at a sustainable farm, then pours Champagne at the in-water oyster bar.