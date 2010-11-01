November Travel Hit List

A food-lover's guide to the best new places.
1. Maldives
© Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
Anantara Kihavah Villas
When this opulent resort opens in December, guests can opt for pool villas set on the beach or perched on stilts over the Indian Ocean. The restaurant is underwater.
2. Healdsburg, Sonoma
Courtesy of Zubin Schroff
H2 Hotel
Local winemakers go to its restaurant, Spoonbar, for Scott Beattie's locavore cocktails.
3. Uruguay
Courtesy of Playa Vik / Cristobal Palma
Playa Vik
Casas at this eco beach hotel have stone fireplaces and modern art, like Pablo Casacuberta's graffiti.
4. Tasmania
Courtesy of Saffire
Saffire
A luxurious new green resort on the Freycinet Peninsula; the chef takes guests oyster-harvesting at a sustainable farm, then pours Champagne at the in-water oyster bar.