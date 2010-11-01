November Travel Hit List

A food-lover's guide to the best new places.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2010

1. Maldives

Anantara Kihavah Villas

When this opulent resort opens in December, guests can opt for pool villas set on the beach or perched on stilts over the Indian Ocean. The restaurant is underwater.

2. Healdsburg, Sonoma

H2 Hotel

Local winemakers go to its restaurant, Spoonbar, for Scott Beattie's locavore cocktails.

3. Uruguay

Playa Vik

Casas at this eco beach hotel have stone fireplaces and modern art, like Pablo Casacuberta's graffiti.

4. Tasmania

Saffire

A luxurious new green resort on the Freycinet Peninsula; the chef takes guests oyster-harvesting at a sustainable farm, then pours Champagne at the in-water oyster bar.

