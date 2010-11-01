November Hotels & Restaurants Dispatch

F&W travel editor Jen Murphy tells what's on her radar this month.
1. Maldives
Anantara Kihavah Villas
When this opulent resort opens in December, guests can opt for pool villas set on the beach (above) or perched on stilts over the Indian Ocean. The restaurant is underwater.
2. Healdsburg, Sonoma
H2 Hotel
Local winemakers go to its restaurant, Spoonbar, for Scott Beattie's locavore cocktails.
3. Uruguay
Playa Vik
Casas at this eco beach hotel have stone fireplaces and modern art, like Pablo Casacuberta's graffiti.
4. Tasmania
Saffire
A luxurious new green resort on the Freycinet Peninsula; the chef takes guests oyster-harvesting at a sustainable farm, then pours Champagne at the in-water oyster bar.