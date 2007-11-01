Biodynamic Wines

2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Andlau Riesling ($24)

An Alsace Riesling from one of the region’s most highly regarded biodynamic producers (Alsace is one of the hotbeds of this viticultural approach), this is graceful and firm, with focused green apple and lime notes.

2005 COS Cerasuolo di Vittoria ($28)

Named for the first letters of the last names (Cilia, Occhipinti, Strano) of its three founders, Sicily’s COS produces formidable biodynamic reds (and a small amount of white). Its peppery, meaty Cerasuolo is characteristic.

2004 Nicolas Joly Les Clos Sacrés ($33)

Nicolas Joly is arguably the most famous name in biodynamic grape growing, partly for his famous (and very expensive) Clos de la Coulée de Serrant bottling. This peachy, spicy white is a good introduction to his wines.

2006 Nikolaihof Vom Stein Federspiel Riesling ($34)

Smoky and minerally, this biodynamic Riesling from the oldest wine estate in Austria (its history goes back some 2,000 years) shows why sommeliers are so excited about Austrian whites.

2004 Dominio de Atauta ($42)

This balanced, elegant Spanish red, made from 100 percent Tinto Fino (the local name for Tempranillo), comes from a biodynamic estate (many of whose vines are over 100 years old) in Spain’s Ribera del Duero region.