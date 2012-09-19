Tina's Perfect Thanksgiving Menu

Executive food editor Tina Ujlaki has tested and tasted hundreds of Thanksgiving recipes during her years at F&W. She's selected her favorites to create her perfect Thanksgiving menu
Starters
- Roasted Artichoke, Lemon and Garlic Dip
- Camembert Baked in a Box
- Creamed Mussels on the Half Shell or
- Rustic Chicken Liver Mousse
Soup
Main Courses
- Lee Hefter's Herb-Roasted Turkey with Maple Gravy
- Roasted Turkey Breast with Spiced Cranberry Glaze
- Prosciutto-Bread Stuffing with Sausage
- Spicy Collard Greens
- Green Beans with Crispy Shallots and Mushrooms
- Creamy Lima Bean Gratin
- Red Skin Potato Mash
- Onion-Walnut Muffins
- Baby Romaine with Green Goddess Dressing
- Roasted Sweet Potato & Onion Salad
- Three Cranberry Conserve