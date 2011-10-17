F&W Editors' Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

F&W's test kitchen and cookbook editors work with dozens of fantastic recipes every day of the year. From among these, they have chosen their absolute favorite no-fail side dishes for Thanksgiving.
Grace Parisi, F&W Senior Test Kitchen Associate
- Breads and Grains
- Artichoke Bread Pudding
- Onion-Buttermilk Pinwheels
- Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls
- Sour Cream-Pecan Scones
- Wild Rice with Chestnuts and Dried Cranberries
- Cranberry Dishes
- Instant Spiced Apple Cider-Cranberry Sauce
- Port-Cranberry Sauce
- Quince and Cranberry Compote
- Three-Cranberry Conserve
- Greens and Vegetables
- Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon
- Cauliflower Gratin with Manchego and Almond Sauce
- Chestnut and Artichoke Roast
- Cider-Braised Collards with Ham
- Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel
- Roasted Broccoli with Ancho Butter
- Roasted Parsnips with Horseradish-Herb Butter
- Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Shallots
- Whiskey Glazed Carrots and Parsnips
Marcia Kiesel, Test Kitchen Supervisor
- Butternut Squash Polenta
- Grilled Portobello and Bosc Pear Salad
- Sweet Potatoes with Poblano Chile Rajas
- Roasted Winter Squash, Ham and Parsley Salad