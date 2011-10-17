Six More Thanksgiving Menus

Find a Thanksgiving menus to suit your holiday style.
Updated Thanksgiving Favorites
Susan Spungen, author Recipes: A Collection for the Modern Cook, is a master at creating the small, simple details that can transform a recipe—like using a single, beautiful herb sprig to adorn a sweet potato biscuit. Here, her inviting holiday menu.
Main Courses
- Roast Turkey with Shallot Butter and Thyme Gravy
- Candied Cranberry Sauce
- Herb-Topped Sweet Potato Biscuits
- Savory Ricotta Squash Tart
- Tricolor Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Salad
Desserts
Wine Note On Thanksgiving it's tempting to pick a middle-of-the-road wine or two—an easygoing Chardonnay, a light red. But a vivid menu like this one calls for equally unabashed wines. For a white, try a heady, aromatic Gewürztraminer from California. Handley's 2004 suggests spiced pears; the 2004 Chateau St. Jean is more floral and zesty. For a red, go all out with a big, single-vineyard Zinfandel, rich enough for stuffing and gravy, and as fruity as fresh cranberry sauce. Try the briary, blackberry-rich 2002 Quivira Anderson Ranch or the 2002 St. Francis Pagani Vineyard Reserve; made from grapes from a vineyard planted over 100 years ago, it's full of voluptuous black raspberry and chocolate flavors.—Ray Isle
A New England Celebration
Spago Beverly Hills is the quintessential West Coast restaurant. But when chef Lee Hefter invites his colleagues to Thanksgiving, the menu celebrates his East Coast roots—from the squash soup to the maple-syrup gravy.
Plan ahead with chef Heftner's Thanksgiving Day Game Plan.
Starters
Main Courses
- Herb-Roasted Turkey with Maple Gravy
- Bread Stuffing with Apple, Raisins and Marmalade
- Rich Turkey Stock
- Buttermilk, Ham and Cheese Biscuits
- Cranberry, Quince and Pear Chutney
- Creamed Cipollini Onions and Mushrooms
- Mashed Yukon Golds with Chives
- Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon
- Celery Root and Green Apple Puree
Desserts
A Charleston-Style Low-Country Thanksgiving
Robert Stehling of Charleston's Hominy Grill is dedicated to low-country cuisine, but he's no purist. At a sprawling Thanksgiving, he updates the classics—from pickling shrimp with orange juice to spiking pumpkin pie with bourbon.
Starters
- Pickled Shrimp
- Hot Pepper Jelly with Sesame-Cornmeal Crackers
- Gumbo-Style Crab Soup With Okra And Tomatoes
Main Courses
- Bacon-Roasted Turkey With Sweet-Onion Gravy
- Dirty Turkey-Rice Purloo
- Roasted Butternut Squash And Fried Apples
- Creamy Lima Bean Gratin
- Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
- Buttermilk Biscuits
- Spiced Cranberry Ketchup
Desserts
An Italian Feast
Valenti's Thanksgiving dinner reflects a mix of nostalgic flavors and exquisite technique. The recipe for oyster-and-sausage stuffing goes back to the 18th century, when the oysters in New York Harbor were so huge, Valenti claims, that you needed only one to stuff a turkey. His updated version blends the meaty (sausage) and the briny (oysters) with an Italian influence (pine nuts). It's rich but, as he says, "it doesn't leave you feeling as if you've eaten a bowling ball."
The array of dishes in Valenti's menu might seem intimidating, but really are no cause for panic. Many of the dishes can be prepared almost entirely in advance and reheated if necessary. For more guidance, follow chef Valenti's Make-Ahead Strategies Guide.
Starters
- Spiced Apple-Calvados Cocktails
- Butternut Squash Soup with Pancetta
- Chickpea Fries with Sage and Parmesan
Main Courses
- Capons with Garlic Gravy
- Sausage, Pine Nut and Oyster Stuffing
- Creamy Potato Gratin
- White Polenta with Wild Mushrooms
- Autumn Fruit Compote
- Brussels Sprouts with Onion and Bacon
- Glazed Caramelized Carrots
- Escarole and Roquefort Salad
- Omelet Soufflé with Spinach and Goat Cheese
Desserts
Thanksgiving in Four Hours Flat
How to sleep late and still have time to make a marvelous Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings
Get Started: 12-Step Dinner Plan
Starters
Main Courses
- Roasted Turkey with Sausage Apple Stuffing
- Oven-Roasted Butternut Squash with Marsala
- Mashed Potatoes with Mascarpone
- Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
Dessert
A Healthy Thanksgiving
These healthy (and delicious) holiday dishes include nutrition information at the end of each recipe.
Starters
Main Courses
- Roasted Turkey Breast with Spiced Cranberry Glaze
- Wild Rice with Escarole
- Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel
Dessert
