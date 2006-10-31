November 2006 Menus

Holiday bonus: Menus pulled together from recipes in the November 2006 issue.
Easy Thanksgiving
- Roasted Turkey with Lemon-Garlic Gravy
- Buttery Maple-Thyme Biscuits
- Barley and Roasted Squash Pilaf
- Shredded Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
- Broccoli Rabe with Lemon Butter
- Watercress and Orange Salad with Black Olive Vinaigrette
- Wine: 2004 Red Car Boxcar Pinot Noir
Southern Thanksgiving
- Roasted Stuffed Turkey with Giblet Gravy
- Cranberry-Grapefruit Conserve
- Roasted Sweet Potato and Okra Salad
- Creamy Mustard Greens with Fried Shallots
- Cranberry-Pecan Bread Pudding with Bacon
- Nutty Toffee-Date Cake
- Wine: 2004 MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir
Vegetarian Thanksgiving
- African Spiced Lentil Dip
- Collard Cobbler with Cornmeal Biscuits
- Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms
- Roasted Squash with Maple Syrup and Sage Cream
- Creamed Edamame and Pearl Onions
- Spinach and Scallion Dutch Baby
- Double-Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ganache Glaze
- Wine: 2003 Pierre Morey Meursault
Late-Autumn Dinner Party
- Cranberry Caipirinha
- Chilled Celery Soup with Nantucket Bay Scallops
- Paprika-Roasted Leg of Lamb
- Haricots Verts and Chestnuts with Date Vinaigrette
- Lemony SaltRoasted Fingerling Potatoes
- Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Honey-Glazed Apricots
- Wine: 2004 Indaba Shiraz
Seafood Supper
- Baby Artichokes Stuffed with Crab Salad
- Ligurian Seafood Stew
- Shrimp with Fresh Citrus Sauce
- Gingery Creamed Kale and Cabbage
- Lime-Scented Poppy-Seed Rice Pudding with Mango
- Wine: 2005 Girard Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Lazy Sunday Supper
- Pasta e Fagioli
- Braised Chicken with Peppers
- Onion-Mustard Monkey Bread
- Granny Smith Apple and Brown Butter Custard Tart
- Wine: 2005 Domaine Pichot Domaine Le Peu de la Moriette Vouvray
Romantic Feast
- Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons
- Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù
- Spicy Braised Escarole
- Raspberry Jam Bomboloni
- Wine: 2004 Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei Barbera d'Alba