Wine - Buy American

Though the price of American wines has been on the rise, 59 percent of those surveyed said the United States still offers excellent bargains. Here are five bottles worth trying.

2001 Geyser Peak Gewürztraminer ($9) This zesty, spicy wine with a pleasingly dry finish is one of many first-rate value wines turned out by this price-conscious Sonoma producer.

2000 Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon ($12) This perfect summer Cabernet offers plenty of soft, pretty fruit and modest tannins, but still has enough structure to stand up to grilled meat.

2001 Chateau Ste Michelle Johannisberg Riesling ($12) Washington is the best Riesling-producing state, its winemakers claim. This full-bodied, apricot-scented wine adds a bit of compelling evidence to their argument.

2000 Villa Mt. Eden Bien Nacido Chardonnay ($14) It's hard to find a bargain Chardonnay that isn't an overblown fruit bomb or buried in wood chips. But the Villa Mt. Eden, made from the fruit of the Bien Nacido vineyard, is a model of balance and restraint.

1999 St. Francis Old Vines Zinfandel ($17) This ripe and chewy red from the always-reliable St. Francis winery has just the right proportion of fruit to (soft) tannins.

--Lettie Teague