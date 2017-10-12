Noma Is Auctioning Off a Ton of Stuff Before Opening Its New Location

When the new incarnation of Noma opens up in Copenhagen early next year—mid-January, assuming no more ancient stone walls or other Danish artifacts slow things down again—getting in will likely require one of the most in-demand reservations on the planet. So here's a potentially easier solution, assuming you have some extra cash to spend… bring a part of the old Noma to you! Next month, the furniture, décor and other goodies from the original restaurant (and its pop-ups) are going to be auctioned off.

Set to take place on November 2, the event—hosted by the Wright action house in Chicago—features more Scandinavian goodies than you can probably wrap your head around at prices that will make a dent in anyone's pocketbook – though it's potentially not a terrible investment if the Noma cachet causes them to retain their collector's value. In all, 472 lots appear to be up for grabs, from lot 100, a set of four Niels O. Moller dining chairs expected to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000, to lot 572, a "root sculpture" expected to bring in between $1,000 and $1,500. Along the way you can pick up bowls and pitchers and butter dishes and a vase from the Noma pop-up in Australia.

Courtesy of Wright / Ditte Isager

Bargain hunters can opt for the cheapest items, estimated to sell for less than $200, which include things like breadbaskets and aprons. Meanwhile, if you want to postpone the purchase of your new car, the two most expensive items, either of which are expected to go for upwards of $30,000, are a custom dining table from the private dining room and a sculptural installation from Lone Hoyer Hansen – both of which would look fabulous in your apartment.

You can see everything that's set to be sold on Wright's website. According to the auction house, bids will be accepted by phone, absentee form or the Wright Auction iOS app. And whether you score any goodies or not, you'll definitely be the talk of the evening when you tell people the reason you keep staring at your phone is because you are bidding on candleholders from Noma.

Or you could just wait until next year, and grab yourself a piece of Noma by purchasing one of the forthcoming Noma cookbooks. Though that cookbook would look so much cooler sitting on your new Noma coffee table!