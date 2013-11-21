FOOD & WINE for Next Issue™ App Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Digital Edition for Next Issue™ App





What tablets are supported by the Next Issue app?

Click here to see a full list of supported tablets or contact Next Issue.

How do I access the Digital Edition via Next Issue?

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE® magazine, follow the steps below to add the Next Issue™ App:

1. Go to http://www.nextissue.com/magazines/food-wine.

2. Click the button that says “Verify.”

3. Enter your email address, create a password, then click "Create Account."

4. Enter your account number (with no spaces) and your zip code, or enter your mailing address. Then click "Next." You will receive acknowledgement that your digital access has been added.

5. If you have not already done so, download the Next Issue App.

6. Go to the downloaded App and tap "Sign In."

7. Enter your email address and password, then tap “Sign In” again.

8. You will now be on the library page with the current magazine cover.

9. Click on the cover to download the issue.



If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, and wish to purchase a single digital issue through the Next Issue™ App, follow the steps below:

1. Go to http://www.nextissue.com/magazines/food-wine.

2. Click the button that says “Buy.”

3. Enter your email address, create a password, then click "Create Account."

4. You will receive acknowledgement that your Next Issue account has been created.

5. Enter your billing information and complete sign up process.

6. If you have not already done so, download the Next Issue App.

7. Go to the downloaded App and tap "Sign In."

8. Enter your email address and password, then tap “Sign In” again.

9. You will now be on the library page with the current magazine cover.

10. Click on the cover to download the issue.



If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, and wish to purchase a digital subscription through the Next Issue™ App, follow the steps below:

1. Go to http://www.nextissue.com/magazines/food-wine.

2. Click the button that says “Subscribe.”

3. Enter your email address, create a password, then click "Create Account."

4. You will receive acknowledgement that your Next Issue account has been created.

5. Enter your billing information and complete sign up process.

6. If you have not already done so, download the Next Issue App.

7. Go to the downloaded App and tap "Sign In."

8. Enter your email address and password, then tap “Sign In” again.

9. You will now be on the library page with the current magazine cover.

10. Click on the cover to download the issue.



If you are not sure whether your tablet is compatible, please click here or contact Next Issue.

How much does each digital issue cost?

If you are an existing subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, you can download the digital edition for free for the duration of your current print subscription term.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, digital issues up to and including October 2013 are $3.99 each. Starting with the November 2013 issue, digital issues will be $5.99. You can buy additional digital issues of FOOD & WINE within the app as they become available.

If you are not currently a subscriber to the U.S. print edition of FOOD & WINE magazine, a subscription plan is also available. There is a $1.99 monthly option which will automatically renew until canceled. There are also two Unlimited Plan options available which give you access to FOOD & WINE as well as many other top magazine titles. Additional details are provided during the purchase and confirmation process.

What is included with each digital issue?

You'll find an extraordinary number of recipes—with gorgeous food photographs—plus wine pairings and advice on new restaurants, travel destination and entertaining.

How frequently are digital issues published?

As of the January 2013 issue, new digital issues are published monthly.

Do my issues expire?

No. Any issues that you have downloaded are yours to keep.

How do I buy a print subscription to FOOD & WINE magazine?

You can subscribe to FOOD & WINE online at www.foodandwine.com or by calling 800-333-6569.

You can contact Next Issue customer service by visiting http://support.nextissue.com/Tickets/Submit/RenderForm/3.

For technical questions or to report a problem downloading the app, contact mobileapps@aexp.com

For other questions about digital issues, contact Customer Service: digital@foodandwine.customersvc.com or call 800-520-4232.

For questions about the print magazine, contact Customer Service: www.foodandwine.com/customerservice or call 800-333-6569.

Click here to view privacy information.