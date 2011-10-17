Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Australian Foods





In the movie, Nicole Kidman’s character conjures an extraordinarily lavish holiday feast in the middle of the Australian outback. The menu, below, came from Australian recipe books from the 1940s (we offer our versions of the recipes).

Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Recipes

The Feast

Movie: Honey-glazed leg ham with cloves

F&W: Dr Pepper–Glazed Ham with Prunes

Movie: Apricot-seasoned roast chicken

F&W: Spiced Chicken Breasts with Dried Apricots

Movie: Rosemary roast beef

F&W: Roast Beef with Shallot Confit and Port Wine Sauce

Movie: Oven-baked pumpkin

F&W: Honey Pumpkin Salad with Sage Croutons

Movie: Roasted tomatoes

F&W: Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

Movie: Vegetable stir-fry

F&W: Five-Vegetable Stir-Fry with Lentils

Movie: Stir-fried noodles

F&W: Stir-Fried Rice Noodles with Kohlrabi and Basil

Movie: Roasted potatoes

F&W: Wine-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes with Onions and Olives

Movie: Garden peas

F&W: Baby Peas with Bacon and Crispy Leeks

Plus:

The Table

The gorgeous table setting in the movie Australia was created by Catherine Martin, wife of the film’s director Baz Luhrmann. Here are the shops where she found the plates, candlesticks and napkins.

Antiques On Consignment provided the crockery, including platters and serving bowls.

Old Hume Hwy., Braemar, New South Wales, Australia

011-61-2-4872-2844

Mcleods Antiques was the source of the mid-18th-century silver cutlery.

S. Dowling St., Paddington, New South Wales, Australia

011-61-2-9361-0602

The place mats, napkins and napkin rings all came from Peppergreen Trading Market.

Place Berrima, New South Wales, Australia

011-61-2-4877-1488

The candlesticks and the silver serving trays were found at the South Dowling Street Antique Centre.

531 S. Dowling St., Surry Hills, New South Wales, Australia

011-61-2-9361-3244

And the vintage cut-glass vases and ceramic platters came from Mitchell Road Antiques and Design Gallery.

Upstairs 76 Mitchell Rd., Alexandria, New South Wales, Australia

011-61-2-9310-7200