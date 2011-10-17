NFL Pigskin: Tim Love and the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys: Braised Pork Shanks

Do you have any favorite foods you make while you watch or tailgate games?

In Texas you have to have Ro*Tel chiles and Velveeta dip. Not exactly the fanciest food, but, man, is it good. And of course, we always, always grill steaks.

Do you know of any unique tailgating or food traditions connected to your team?

We always roast a pig whenever the Cowboys play the Redskins, since the Redskins in the ’80s had an offensive line referred to as “The Hogs.”

Favorite football beers?

Miller Lite and Shiner Bock.

Any pregame superstitions?

I don’t really have any, but my kids definitely do. My son Tannahill puts his Romo jersey on as soon as he wakes up and doesn’t take it off until after the game. My daughters, Anna and Ella, follow the same routine as their big brother, only with their Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfits.

If you could be any player on the current roster, who would you be and why?

[Tight end] Jason Whitten (pictured, above)—he’s a good, well-liked guy. Hard-working, rarely in the spotlight but always gets the job done.

How do you think the ’boys will do this year? What’s their biggest competition?

12-4. Ordinarily, I’d just focus on the Redskins as their rival, but I think it’s now the whole NFC East and I think they’ll go 5-1 against ’em with their one loss to the Giants.

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?

The home opener on Monday, September 15 against the Eagles. The best thing about Monday night games is you get to start tailgating at noon.

Are pork shanks the best pairing for the Cowboys?

I love the pork shanks. The only thing about ’em is that they’re a little hard to tailgate with. But, they make a damn good pork quesadilla.

© AP Photo/LM Otero

Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson (pictured, left): Pro or con?

I’m for whatever they want to do. As long as they make each other happy.

Tony Romo versus T.O.: Love/Hate or Love/Love?

Love/Love.

Can the Big Tuna do what he did in Dallas down in Miami or are the Dolphins a lost cause?

Absolutely not—they’re a lost cause. Not as lost as the Falcons, but still pretty lost.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders: Iconic or Overrated?

Iconic.

Adam “Pacman” Jones: Trouble or Smart Investment?

Troubled investment.

