NFL Pigskin: Susan Spicer and the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints: Boudin Blanc

How did you become Saints fans?

SS: I got into it through an old boyfriend of mine. I started going to games about 1983 and went for 20 years. Then I married a man who is not interested in sports.

DL: I probably shouldn’t say this, but I was originally a Dallas fan. But as soon as I moved to New Orleans, I became a Saints fan and supported the local team. Everyone in the kitchen is such a fan.

Do you have any favorite foods you make while you watch or tailgate at games?

SS: Slow-roasted pork butt is great, because there are so many things you can do with it—quesadillas, etc. Gumbo is huge down here.

DL: At home it’s usually gumbos and choucroute. When we go to a game, a big group of us meets at Herbsaint first, since you can walk to the Dome from the restaurant. We make three-shot margaritas—one at the restaurant and then one for the walk.

If you could be any player on the current roster, who would you be?

DL: I’d be a defensive back. I really like Scott Fujita.

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?

SS: The big rival would probably be the Falcons. Of course I’m going to predict that they’ll kill the Falcons—or the “Dirty Birds,” as we call them.

Got any predictions for the team?

SS: We were waxing nostalgic in the kitchen about the old “Dome patrol,” the really good defense we had about 15 years ago, when we had a terrible offense. We’re hoping that they can get both of them together this year.

DL: I’m saying Super Bowl. It could really come together this year. Drew Brees and Marques Colston are looking great. Right from that first game after [Hurricane] Katrina, there’s been excitement about the team.

Plus: