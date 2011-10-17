NFL Pigskin: Lachlan MacKinnon-Patterson and the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos: Mixed Grill with Sausages and Bacon Chops

How did you become a fan of the Broncos?I have been a football fan forever. Even growing up in Canada, I always watched the NFL, so moving to Boulder and having a great football tradition like the Broncos nearby was exciting. Plus, as an added bonus, John Lynch and John Elway are fans of the restaurant.

Do you have any favorite foods you make while you watch games or tailgate? Salsa, chips and beer are always great. But for tailgating, nothing beats a bratwurst!

Do you know of any unique tailgating or food traditions connected to your team?I love the hard-core fans that show up first thing on game day to cook and tailgate, all decked out in orange and blue (pictured, below). I have no idea what they cook, but their devotion to the team and season-long energy is awesome. In Colorado, we grill just about anything, so I could see buffalo burgers, brats and plenty of locally brewed beer.

Favorite beers local to the team’s area?Anything from Avery Brewing Company. They’re a Boulder family-owned and operated micro-brewery and their English and Belgian style ales are killer.

Any pregame superstitions?No, I’m not superstitious. © Joseph Poellot/NFL

If you could be any player on the current roster, who would you be and why?Anyone returning kicks. I love those guys.

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?Week 7 against the Patriots. I want to see how the Broncos do against one of the best teams.

Predictions for the team? Final season record or how they’ll do against their rivals?I think they should do well in their division. A lot depends on how far [quarterback Jay] Cutler has come and how he will do in his second full season. Defense has to be a lot better too!

Plus: