NFL Pigskin: David Chang and the Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins: Roast Suckling Pig

How did you become a Redskins fan?

I grew up in northern Virginia, so I just always watched the Redskins. A long time ago, about 20 years ago, my dad had a golf business, Tyson’s Washington Golf Center. I met just about every Redskin there; I’d regrip all their golf clubs. I did Wilber Marshall, Art Monk, Terry Orr, Ricky Sanders. I even played golf with Ricky Sanders once. And I’d teach Joe Jacoby every once in a while.

Is there anything you like to eat while watching games? Did you ever tailgate?

I miss watching games at RFK. The whole stadium would rock up and down. But there was never so much tailgating. Washington Redskins fans are sort of weird. We’re not that into the food. And we’re not that into getting crazy, crazy drunk. I guess we want to pay attention and watch the game.

So how do you feel about Jim Zorn taking over for Joe Gibbs as head coach?

I don’t feel good. The only reason I don’t like Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is because he’s young. So no matter how much money I accumulate in my life, I’ll never own the Redskins. My only dream job really would be to own the Washington Redskins—and to put myself in as player-coach.

If you could be any player on the current roster, who would it be?

Sean Taylor. Of course he’s not on the current roster [Redskins safety Sean Taylor was tragically killed in November 2007]. But he was the only reason why I was a Redskins fan for the last few years. The games were tough to watch, but he was always awesome. He just destroyed people.

Got any pregame superstitions?

I only watch the first quarter. And if they’re losing, I definitely don’t watch. A couple of years ago, when we were supposed to lose to Dallas and we chucked a bunch of bombs to Santana Moss in the last few minutes? I never saw that.

Any predictions for the team this year?

I’ll become owner of the Washington Redskins. I’ll hold out hope. We’ve had some bad first outings. We’ve had some bad, bad years. But we could still go undefeated the rest of the season. It’s happened before.

