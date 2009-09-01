Next Great California Wine Regions

These up-and-coming regions are producing stellar wines at terrific prices.

Ray Isle
September 01, 2009

1. Clarksburg

This AVA, an arid expanse of land near Sacramento, is cooled by breezes off the San Francisco Bay. It’s ideal for Chenin Blanc, an overlooked but—when farmed correctly—impressively refreshing white variety.

Bottles to Look For

  • 2007 Baron Herzog Chenin Blanc ($8)
  • 2007 Vinum Cellars CNW Chenin Blanc ($12)
  • 2008 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier ($14)

2. Lake County

Lake County, just north of Napa Valley, grows a wide range of grapes, but the standout wines are citrusy Sauvignon Blancs.

Bottles to Look For

  • 2007 Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc ($10)
  • 2007 Wildhurst Vineyards Reserve Sauvignon Blanc ($12)
  • 2007 Brassfield Estate High Serenity Ranch Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

3. Monterey

Long known for good Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the Monterey region is also becoming a source for some of California’s best affordable Rieslings.

Bottles to Look For

  • 2007 Mandolin Monterey Riesling ($10)
  • 2008 Loredona Monterey Riesling ($12)
  • 2007 Paraiso Vineyards Santa Lucia Highlands Riesling ($14)

More Wine Tips:

California Top Wines for $15 and LessTop California Wines Under $15Ultra-Value California WinesUltra-Value California Wines 5 Fail-Safe California Wine Values5 California Wine Values

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up