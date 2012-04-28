Next-Gen Wines

2009 Ethan Grenache ($40) right

Bob Lindquist is the father of Santa Barbara wine. Now his son Ethan is trying his hand with terrific bottlings like this fruit-dense Grenache.

© Theo Morrison

2009 Evolve Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)

2009 Rock Wall Stagecoach Zinfandel ($40)

2008 Taken Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)

Josh Phelps and Carlo Trinchero still work at their families' wineries, but the two (who met in kindergarten) launched their own brand, Taken, last year.

