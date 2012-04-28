Next-Gen Wines

These bottles have serious pedigrees: They're all made by children of great California winemakers.
2009 Ethan Grenache ($40) right
Bob Lindquist is the father of Santa Barbara wine. Now his son Ethan is trying his hand with terrific bottlings like this fruit-dense Grenache.
2009 Evolve Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)
Mike Benziger, whose family started Sonoma's eco-winery Benziger in the 1970s, makes this inky Napa Cab with his friend Ben Flajnik.
2009 Rock Wall Stagecoach Zinfandel ($40)
Shauna Rosenblum makes this raspberry-rich Zinfandel and more in an old San Francisco airplane hangar with help from her father, Zin guru Kent Rosenblum.
2008 Taken Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)
Josh Phelps and Carlo Trinchero still work at their families' wineries, but the two (who met in kindergarten) launched their own brand, Taken, last year.
