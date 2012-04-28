Next-Gen Wines

These bottles have serious pedigrees: They're all made by children of great California winemakers.

Megan Krigbaum
April 27, 2012

2009 Ethan Grenache ($40) right

Bob Lindquist is the father of Santa Barbara wine. Now his son Ethan is trying his hand with terrific bottlings like this fruit-dense Grenache.
Evolve Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon© Theo Morrison

2009 Evolve Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)

Mike Benziger, whose family started Sonoma's eco-winery Benziger in the 1970s, makes this inky Napa Cab with his friend Ben Flajnik. Rock Wall Stagecoach Zinfandel© Theo Morrison

2009 Rock Wall Stagecoach Zinfandel ($40)

Shauna Rosenblum makes this raspberry-rich Zinfandel and more in an old San Francisco airplane hangar with help from her father, Zin guru Kent Rosenblum. Taken Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon© Theo Morrison

2008 Taken Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($30)

Josh Phelps and Carlo Trinchero still work at their families' wineries, but the two (who met in kindergarten) launched their own brand, Taken, last year.

More California Wine Coverage:

California Wine Country Road Trips California Wine Country Road Trips Northern California Wine Country Recipes & Value Wines Northern California Wine Country Recipes & Value Wines Best Pairings for California Wines Best Pairings for California Wines

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up