News & Notes: Books

Good on paper

Meatnik Magazine

This San Francisco–based quarterly journal covers the ethos and ethics of carnivorism with provocative photos and smart, protein-packed articles. $28 per year; meatpaper.com.

Brit Lit

TV chef and culinary do-gooder Jamie Oliver codifies the lessons, recipes and "bits and bobs" he teaches the young cooks at his nonprofit Fifteen restaurants in London, Cornwall, Amsterdam and Melbourne. Sales of the book benefit the Fifteen Foundation.

Ultimate Fusion

The globe-trotting, cuisine-fusing chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten gathers more than 175 recipes from three of his New York City restaurants—Vong, Spice Market and 66 (now closed)—in this collection of pan-Asian hits. —Nick Fauchald