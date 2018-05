Charles Bieler and his partners in the Rebel Wine Co., who produce Napa’s irreverent Three Thieves label, have teamed up with actor and food impresario Paul Newman. Profits from their Newman’s Own wines—an austere, cherry-inflected Cabernet Sauvignon and an unoaked, Chablis-like Chardonnay—benefit the Newman’s Own Foundation. $16 per bottle; newmansown.com.