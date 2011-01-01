New Year's Sparkling Wines

NV Bollinger Special Cuvée ($60)

Bollinger ages even its nonvintage bottling for three years before release, giving the wine richness and structure.

NV Henri Billiot Brut Rosé ($60)

A gorgeous grower Champagne with strawberry notes, this rosé is made entirely with grand cru fruit from the village of Ambonnay.

NV Roederer Estate Brut Rosé ($27)

This top northern California winery is owned by French Champagne house Louis Roederer, and the pedigree shows in this crisp rosé.

NV Sorelle Bronca Prosecco ($18)

Two generations of female winemakers from the Bronca family use old-vine grapes for this nuanced sparkler.

