New Year's Sparkling Wines

Finding bubbles should be no trouble on New Year's Eve, given all the options—from $18 Prosecco to $60 Champagnes that honor fashion designer Zang Toi's muse, Marie Antoinette.
NV Bollinger Special Cuvée ($60)
Bollinger ages even its nonvintage bottling for three years before release, giving the wine richness and structure.
NV Henri Billiot Brut Rosé ($60)
A gorgeous grower Champagne with strawberry notes, this rosé is made entirely with grand cru fruit from the village of Ambonnay.
NV Roederer Estate Brut Rosé ($27)
This top northern California winery is owned by French Champagne house Louis Roederer, and the pedigree shows in this crisp rosé.
NV Sorelle Bronca Prosecco ($18)
Two generations of female winemakers from the Bronca family use old-vine grapes for this nuanced sparkler.
