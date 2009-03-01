New Wines to Try

Alsace Whites

The 2007s and the first 2008s are now available, and they’re uniformly wonderful—aromatic, intense and graceful.

New Zealand Pinot Noirs

The Martinborough and Central Otago regions had top-quality 2008 vintages; the 2007s, while in short supply (it was a tiny harvest), are deep and dark.

Southern Rhône Reds

Look for more bottles from the terrific 2007 vintage. They’re round, rich and profoundly expressive.

