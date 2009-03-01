New Wines to Try

Great new bottles are hitting the shelves. Here are three types of wine to look out for.
Alsace Whites
The 2007s and the first 2008s are now available, and they’re uniformly wonderful—aromatic, intense and graceful.
New Zealand Pinot Noirs
The Martinborough and Central Otago regions had top-quality 2008 vintages; the 2007s, while in short supply (it was a tiny harvest), are deep and dark.
Southern Rhône Reds
Look for more bottles from the terrific 2007 vintage. They’re round, rich and profoundly expressive.