New Wines to Try

Great new bottles are hitting the shelves. Here are three types of wine to look out for.

March 01, 2009

Alsace Whites

The 2007s and the first 2008s are now available, and they’re uniformly wonderful—aromatic, intense and graceful.

New Zealand Pinot Noirs

The Martinborough and Central Otago regions had top-quality 2008 vintages; the 2007s, while in short supply (it was a tiny harvest), are deep and dark.

Southern Rhône Reds

Look for more bottles from the terrific 2007 vintage. They’re round, rich and profoundly expressive.

