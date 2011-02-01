New Wine Tasting Rooms & Bars

World-Class Wine Bars

Exciting new spots to explore the expanding wine universe.

London

Bar Battu This wine bar aims to make natural wine a little more accessible. Since these bottles can be a bit funkybarnyardy in aroma, strange in colorsommelier Alex Jollis lists them according to their degree of "wildness," so customers know what to expect. A great choice on the mostly French list: the 2009 Chinon Beaumont from Domaine Breton.

Paris

Saturne Chef Sven Chartier and sommelier Ewen Lemoigne had Paris's full attention while working at the wine bar Racines. Now, at their own place, Chartier offers simple, elegant prix fixe menus to go with Lemoigne's stellar natural winefocused list.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Reserve Wine director Chris Pawlisz has created a spectacular selection of 100-plus choices by the glass and more by the bottle. Chef Matthew Millar's smoked fish trioincluding Lake Michigan troutis perfect with the sparkling Crémant d'Alsace from Pierre Sparr.

New Italian Tasting Room

A stunning new Italian tasting room blends into the vineyards all around. © Richard Kust

Northern Italy's cool Alto Adige region is home to many good wine cooperatives, in which several growers band together and bottle their wines under one label. One of the best in the area is Cantina Tramin, known for its sensational, mineral-driven whites and soon to be known for its dramatic new wine tasting room. Designed by architect Werner Tscholl, an Alto Adige native, the building was constructed with energy-efficient metal, glass and concrete so that it stays cool in the summer and gets warmth from the sun in the winter. Its green color blends into the vineyards; its angular shape evokes the craggy mountains in the distance. © Richard Kust



Insider's Tip: Wines to Try

Cantina Tramin's incredibly floral, citrusy 2009 Gewürztraminer is its signature. Its creamy 2009 Pinot Bianco is also wonderful.

Wine & Spirits for Purchase

© Douglas Wirnowski

Wine-Tasting Kits

Tastingroom.com This online retailer sells tasting sets of four or six tiny bottles, allowing customers to sample wines before making a bigger buy. From $20. © Nicolas Palazzi

Cognac for Collectors

PM Spirits Bordeaux native Nicolas Palazzi finds great single-barrel Cognacs made for private consumption, then bottles them under his own Paul-Marie & Fils label (named for his father). He sells both single bottles and entire barrels. pmspirits.com.

Plus



