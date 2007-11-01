New Stationery

Christine Quinlan
November 01, 2007

Plantable Cards

This letterpress card from Gilah Press + Design is made of paper embedded with wildflower seeds, so the recipient can plant it and watch it grow. $6; starsandinfinitedarkness.

High-Quality Imprintables

New "Imprints" invitations from Snow & Graham showcase heavyweight, printer-friendly card stock. from top: "Cherry Blossom," "Anemone" and "Blackberry" designs. $14 for 12 cards; broadwaypaper.com.

Invitation Suite

Press New York creates beautiful detailing on both the front and back of its stationery. Its "Berkshire" card (left), has an oak on one side and an elegant plaid on the other. $2,000 for 100 four-piece sets; pressnewyork.com.

