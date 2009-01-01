New Sparkling Wines from Italy to Austria

Lini 910 Labrusca Lambrusco Bianco ($15)

Most people expect Lambrusco to be red, sweet and simple; instead, Italian cult favorite Lini 910 makes a white Lambrusco with a pretty herbal aroma and appealing apple notes.

Domaine de la Taille aux Loups Triple Zéro ($25)

Jacky Blot, a Loire wine broker and winemaker, creates this elegant, crisp sparkling Chenin Blanc with fully ripe fruit and no added sugar, a remarkably hands-off approach.

Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut ($24)

Several Austrian wineries are now producing sparkling wines with the crisp Grüner Veltliner grape. Teeny, frothy bubbles and bright fruit make this bottling incredibly refreshing.

Plus:







