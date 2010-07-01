New Salad Spin-Offs

Michael Anthony (an F&W Best New Chef 2002) includes just a few coins of tender, saffron-flavored fingerling potatoes in his 50-ingredient warm vegetable salad. Grace Parisi reimagines those fingerlings for this light, fresh take on a potato salad, tossed with fennel, tomatoes and plenty of greens.

This recipe is a nod to the pickled vegetables (giardiniera) in the Gramercy Tavern salad. Grace quickly soaks baby cauliflower in vinegar and sugar, then combines it with snap peas, white beans, ham and sunflower seeds to create a unique main-course dish.

For a farro salad inspired by Gramercy Tavern, Grace braises radishes in raspberry vinegar.

Grace loves the honey-glazed carrots and sweet roasted beets in the Gramercy Tavern salad. Here, she uses honey to glaze baby carrots and two kinds of baby beets; a cumin dressing adds to the Middle Eastern flavor.

Part of what makes Michael Anthony's salad so great are the four different dressings on the plate. His walnut-yogurt dressing inspired Grace to invent her own fast riff, a puree of toasted walnuts with yogurt, lemon juice and fresh herbs. She uses the bright, tangy dressing on a mix of haricots vert, baby squash and tomatoes.

