New Restaurants in New York City

Italian in Manhattan

Ask Jonathan Benno why he left Per Se's French-inflected kitchen to serve modern Italian at this Lincoln Center spot, and he says, "I've always liked Italy best."

Photo: Lincoln's baked-to-order lasagna verde bolognese.

Insider's Tip: Benno uses dehydrated spinachjust as Ronzoni doesfor his lasagna verde.

Chef Michael White expands his impressive Italian empire to Emilia-Romagna.

Seasonality, more than one region, will dictate the menu by chef Shea Gallante (formerly of Cru).

Food Hot Spot: On & Near Mulberry Street

Try the classic beef and spicy pork.



Part of a Portuguese chain with exceptional mousse-meringue cake.



Among the best dishes at this Middle Eastern restaurant: mortar-and-pestle hummus.



By day, it's a deli with killer subs. At night, it's got a phenomenal prix fixe menu.

