New Restaurants in New York City

F&W's Kate Krader reports on ambitious chefs and meatball masters.
Italian in Manhattan
Lincoln
Ask Jonathan Benno why he left Per Se's French-inflected kitchen to serve modern Italian at this Lincoln Center spot, and he says, "I've always liked Italy best."
Photo: Lincoln's baked-to-order lasagna verde bolognese.
Insider's Tip: Benno uses dehydrated spinachjust as Ronzoni doesfor his lasagna verde.
Osteria Morini
Chef Michael White expands his impressive Italian empire to Emilia-Romagna.
Ciano
Seasonality, more than one region, will dictate the menu by chef Shea Gallante (formerly of Cru).
Food Hot Spot: On & Near Mulberry Street
Meatball Shop
Try the classic beef and spicy pork.
Best Chocolate Cake in the World
Part of a Portuguese chain with exceptional mousse-meringue cake.
Balaboosta
Among the best dishes at this Middle Eastern restaurant: mortar-and-pestle hummus.
Torrisi Italian Specialties
By day, it's a deli with killer subs. At night, it's got a phenomenal prix fixe menu.