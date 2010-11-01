New Restaurants in New York City

F&W's Kate Krader reports on ambitious chefs and meatball masters.

Kate Krader
November 01, 2010

Italian in Manhattan

Lincoln

Lincoln Jonathan Benno

© Elevin Studios

Ask Jonathan Benno why he left Per Se's French-inflected kitchen to serve modern Italian at this Lincoln Center spot, and he says, "I've always liked Italy best."

Photo: Lincoln's baked-to-order lasagna verde bolognese.
Insider's Tip: Benno uses dehydrated spinachjust as Ronzoni doesfor his lasagna verde.

Osteria Morini

Chef Michael White expands his impressive Italian empire to Emilia-Romagna.

Ciano

Seasonality, more than one region, will dictate the menu by chef Shea Gallante (formerly of Cru).

Food Hot Spot: On & Near Mulberry Street

Meatball Shop

Meatball Shop

Courtesy of The Meatball Shop

Try the classic beef and spicy pork.

Best Chocolate Cake in the World

Best Chocolate Cake in the World

© Courtesy of Best Chocolate Cake

Part of a Portuguese chain with exceptional mousse-meringue cake.

Balaboosta

Balaboosta

© Kelly Bazely

Among the best dishes at this Middle Eastern restaurant: mortar-and-pestle hummus.

Torrisi Italian Specialties

Meatball Shop

Courtesy of Torrisi

By day, it's a deli with killer subs. At night, it's got a phenomenal prix fixe menu.

