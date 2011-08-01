New Neo-Natural Wood Style

These wood designs look sun-bleached, worn smooth and otherwise weathered—even if they're brand-new.

Jessica Romm
August 01, 2011

Neo-Natural Wood Style

Reclaimed Wood

The walls in the Outerlands café in San Francisco are made of wood salvaged from old fences around the Bay Area. outerlandssf.com.

Smooth Stone

Wedgwood's Nature's Canvas serving platter resembles a slice of weathered wood, but it's microwave-safe stoneware. $95; macys.com.

Pickled Cypress

Designer Tom Scheerer integrates natural materials into his renovations: The custom cabinets in this kitchen are made of pickled cypress. tomscheerer.com.

Vinyl "Wood"

Digitally printed, washable-vinyl placemats in Chilewich's Faux Bois series come in three patterns: birch, walnut and driftwood. $12; chilewich.com.

Driftwood

Decorative Williams-Sonoma bowls are created from pieces of smooth, hand-collected driftwood, so each one has a unique shape and pattern. From $88; wshome.com.

