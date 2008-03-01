New Must-Have Baking Tools

© Courtesy of Kohls

Mix-and-Pour Batter Bowl

Thanks to a large spout and a locking cover, Food Network’s bowl makes pouring easy and keeps batter fresh. $30; kohls.com. © Quentin Bacon

Wet-Dry Scale

The add-and-weigh function on Salter’s digital scale lets you add ingredients to the same bowl by simply pushing a button in between each addition, eliminating multiple- bowl measuring. $49; williams-sonoma.com. © Courtesy of Oxo

Heatproof Bowls

Oxo’s heat-resistant mixing bowls protect hands from extreme temperatures and have nonskid bottoms for stable stirring. $45 for a set of three; oxo.com. © Courtesy of Bakedeco.com

Precut Parchment Circles

Sized for nine-inch cake pans, these one-use parchment paper circles create a perfect nonstick surface for baking. $18 for 250; bakedeco.com. © Courtesy of La Prima Shops

Reversible Measuring Cups

Flipper cups by Trudeau take up half the space with their reversible scoops: A gentle push turns 1 cup into 1/2 cup. $15 for a three-piece set; laprimashops.com.