New Miami Restaurants

When owner Claudio Giordano moved AltaMare to a larger location up the street, he also updated the design, adding golden banquettes. Better yet, he upgraded the food by hiring chef Simon Stojanovic, a Michael's Genuine Food & Drink alum. For his seafood-centric Mediterranean menu, Stojanovic uses little-known sheepshead fish to make carpaccio, and tosses wild, ocean rock shrimp with handmade fettuccine.

Sure, Miami has Chinese restaurants, but it didn't have roast pork buns or soy-glazed short-rib meat loaf until chef Jeff McInnis took over this Asian diner. The fun drinks list ranges from Morimoto Soba Ale from Oregon and a well-curated selection of sakes to house-made spritzers in flavors like mandarin-vanilla.

Soho Beach House is members-only, butthank goodnessthe restaurant is open to the public. Italian-born Sergio Sigala uses his wood-burning pizza oven to make small, football-shaped pies, with toppings like goat cheese and black truffle.

