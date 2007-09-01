New Italian Kitchen Designs

1. modular cooktops The 125-year-old Emilia-Romagna stove-maker Bertazzoni has just brought its smart modular series of mix-and-match cooktops and shelf systems to the U.S. ($2,548 for 36-inch cooktop with shelves; bertazzoni-italia.com).

2. rustic bakeware Sur La Table’s oven-to-table earthenware bakers are hand-pressed and have pretty fluted lids (from $50; surlatable.com).

3. tea set Milan design collective Industreal’s new ceramics line includes the porcelain Huellas tea service from María Elena Martínez Fayó and Tomàs Ortiz Ferrer ($175 for pot and saucer; $175 for two cups and saucers; citenyc.com).

4. handmade knives Each of the Plenum ox-horn steak knives by Coltellerie Berti for Match bears the initials of the artisan who forged it ($1,111 for six; 201-792-9444).

5. retro fridges Smeg’s culty ‘50s-style refrigerators are newly available in the U.S.; the Emilia-Romagna company’s first Stateside showroom opens in New York in December ($1,999; smegusa.com).