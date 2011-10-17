New Food Discoveries

Some people might consider the endless aisles at San Franciscos Winter Fancy Food Show a shopper's paradise—especially if they want their paradise filled with rainforest teas, sea salts from around the globe and colorful silicone-coated gadgets like rolling pins and honey drippers. F&W's Lily Barberio discovered some trends that are worth following (stylishly packaged Australian artisan foods) and some that are not (wasabi-flavored cheese). The following are her favorite finds; look for them at specialty food stores or online.

Lily Barberio
October 17, 2011

Palapa Azul Sorbets and Ice Creams

Classic Mexican recipes and top-notch ingredients are make this fun new line from Los Angelesbased Palapa Azul so good. Ice cream flavors include cinnamon-laced Mexican chocolate and creamy sweet corn; sorbets range from pineapple to hibiscus flower ($4 for 1 pint at Whole Food Markets).Tiny Trapeze Simply Vanilla Marshmallow Creme

Packed in whimsical blue-and-white tubs from Boston-based Tiny Trapeze, this sweet fluffy cream is excellent when dolloped on hot cocoa, mixed into fudge or spread on peanut butter sandwiches for updated Fluffernutters ($5 for 7 oz; 800-844-8469 or tinytrapeze.com). Peter Howard Selection

Inspired by his country's fascination with barbecues and South Asian flavors, popular Australian chef Peter Howard developed a great line of relishes and sauces like wickedly hot red curry and a supertangy hickory barbecue relish ($6 for 8 oz at Whole Foods Markets).Big Island Cookies

Excellent local ingredients like macadamia nuts are key in these outrageously buttery, crisp shortbreads from Hilo, Hawaiibased Big Island Candies. The new mocha shortbreads include another island staple, Kona coffee ($16 for 20 oz; 800-935-5510 or bigislandcandies.com).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up