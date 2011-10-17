New Food Discoveries

Palapa Azul Sorbets and Ice Creams



Classic Mexican recipes and top-notch ingredients are make this fun new line from Los Angelesbased Palapa Azul so good. Ice cream flavors include cinnamon-laced Mexican chocolate and creamy sweet corn; sorbets range from pineapple to hibiscus flower ($4 for 1 pint at Whole Food Markets).Tiny Trapeze Simply Vanilla Marshmallow Creme



Packed in whimsical blue-and-white tubs from Boston-based Tiny Trapeze, this sweet fluffy cream is excellent when dolloped on hot cocoa, mixed into fudge or spread on peanut butter sandwiches for updated Fluffernutters ($5 for 7 oz; 800-844-8469 or tinytrapeze.com). Peter Howard Selection



Inspired by his country's fascination with barbecues and South Asian flavors, popular Australian chef Peter Howard developed a great line of relishes and sauces like wickedly hot red curry and a supertangy hickory barbecue relish ($6 for 8 oz at Whole Foods Markets).Big Island Cookies



Excellent local ingredients like macadamia nuts are key in these outrageously buttery, crisp shortbreads from Hilo, Hawaiibased Big Island Candies. The new mocha shortbreads include another island staple, Kona coffee ($16 for 20 oz; 800-935-5510 or bigislandcandies.com).