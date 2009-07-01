New Favorite Wine Regions:

Jura, France

“I love absolutely everything about Jura wines. They are great examples of Chardonnay, and particularly great examples of Savagnin, a local white variety.” —Dewey Dufresne, WD-50, NYC

Rueda, Spain

“Verdejo, which is Rueda’s signature grape, is amazingly versatile—it can be beautiful, crisp and dry, or oaked-up and rich. I have 10 of them on my list right now.” —Todd Thrasher, Restaurant Eve, Alexandria, VA

Santorini, Greece

“Santorini produces world-class white wines that deserve a space next to great Burgundies. And they age beautifully.” —Michael Madrigale, Bar Boulud, NYC

More Wine Tips:

