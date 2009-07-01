New Favorite Wine Regions

Sommeliers are the wine world’s early adopters, often tasting through hundreds of wines a week in order to stock their lists with extraordinary finds. Here, three of their latest go-to regions.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2009

New Favorite Wine Regions:

Jura, France

“I love absolutely everything about Jura wines. They are great examples of Chardonnay, and particularly great examples of Savagnin, a local white variety.” —Dewey Dufresne, WD-50, NYC

Rueda, Spain

“Verdejo, which is Rueda’s signature grape, is amazingly versatile—it can be beautiful, crisp and dry, or oaked-up and rich. I have 10 of them on my list right now.” —Todd Thrasher, Restaurant Eve, Alexandria, VA

Santorini, Greece

“Santorini produces world-class white wines that deserve a space next to great Burgundies. And they age beautifully.” —Michael Madrigale, Bar Boulud, NYC

More Wine Tips:

10 Top Wine Destinations10 Top Wine DestinationsSouthern France's Best Wine ValuesSouthern France's Best Wine Values Best Greek White WinesBest Greek White Wines

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up