New & Natural: Natural Beauty Products

“Natural” continues to be a buzzword in beauty. Some terrific new products:
Sunblock
L’Occitane’s chemical-free Buriti sunscreen contains minerals and organic vegetable oil. $26 for 150 ml; loccitane.com.
Wine Candle
Chef James Boyce’s Sommelier candle for Voluspa blends port, star anise and fig. $29; voluspacandles.com.
Lip Butter
The raw beeswax in Shea Terra Organics’ Propolis lip balm is from a beekeeping project in Uganda. $5; b-glowing.com.
Natural Products & Recipes:
