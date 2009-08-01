New & Natural: Natural Beauty Products

“Natural” continues to be a buzzword in beauty. Some terrific new products:

Jen Murphy
August 01, 2009

Sunblock

Courtesy of L’Occitane

Sunblock

L’Occitane’s chemical-free Buriti sunscreen contains minerals and organic vegetable oil. $26 for 150 ml; loccitane.com.Wine Candle

Courtesy of Voluspa

Wine Candle

Chef James Boyce’s Sommelier candle for Voluspa blends port, star anise and fig. $29; voluspacandles.com.Lip Butter

Courtesy of Shea Terra Organics

Lip Butter

The raw beeswax in Shea Terra Organics’ Propolis lip balm is from a beekeeping project in Uganda. $5; b-glowing.com.

Natural Products & Recipes:

