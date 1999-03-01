Nell Newman's Own

Nell Newman has a lot to keep her busy. Besides helping out her celebrated father, Paul, with a few recipes for his Newman's Own Cookbook (Simon & Schuster, 1998), she also co-founded a best-selling organic-snack-food line under the Newman's Own label. "The biggest problem was convincing my father that organic food was worth eating," she says. "All he could think of was the nut loaf with yeast gravy that my mother made in the Seventies."

But running a business and traveling the country to promote organic farming (not to mention finding time to surf in the Pacific) doesn't leave Newman much time for cooking. "When I come in from the beach at night, I'm too hungry to wait for anything that takes very long," she says. These are some of Nell's favorite recipes for a quick dinner.