Napa Insider Guide: Restaurants, Tastings and Spas

The perfect places to eat, drink and visit in Napa without breaking the bank.

Food & Wine
April 01, 2009

Andrew Lane Wines

Offers one-on-one wine tastings with vintner Drew Dickson; morning events include a breakfast of English muffins with homemade Cabernet Franc jelly.

Calistoga Spa Hot Springs

Locals come after 7 p.m., when the entrance fee drops to $10.

Ceja Vineyards

Free salsa lessons are followed by dancing on Saturday nights.

Cook St. Helena

Winemakers come for regional Italian dishes, especially the house-made pastas.

Heibel Ranch Vineyards

Winemaker Trent Ghiringhelli gives backcountry tours and tastings in his 1963 Jeep.

Jonesy’s Famous Steak House

Hand-carved steaks near the Napa Valley Airport.

