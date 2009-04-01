Napa Insider Guide: Restaurants, Tastings and Spas

The perfect places to eat, drink and visit in Napa without breaking the bank.
Andrew Lane Wines
Offers one-on-one wine tastings with vintner Drew Dickson; morning events include a breakfast of English muffins with homemade Cabernet Franc jelly.
Calistoga Spa Hot Springs
Locals come after 7 p.m., when the entrance fee drops to $10.
Ceja Vineyards
Free salsa lessons are followed by dancing on Saturday nights.
Cook St. Helena
Winemakers come for regional Italian dishes, especially the house-made pastas.
Heibel Ranch Vineyards
Winemaker Trent Ghiringhelli gives backcountry tours and tastings in his 1963 Jeep.
Jonesy’s Famous Steak House
Hand-carved steaks near the Napa Valley Airport.