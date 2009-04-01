Napa Insider Guide: Restaurants, Tastings and Spas

Plus: Hidden, Affordable Napa Valley

Offers one-on-one wine tastings with vintner Drew Dickson; morning events include a breakfast of English muffins with homemade Cabernet Franc jelly.

Locals come after 7 p.m., when the entrance fee drops to $10.

Free salsa lessons are followed by dancing on Saturday nights.

Winemakers come for regional Italian dishes, especially the house-made pastas.

Winemaker Trent Ghiringhelli gives backcountry tours and tastings in his 1963 Jeep.

Hand-carved steaks near the Napa Valley Airport.