How to Make Your Own Prosecco, Sort of

Once considered little more than a cheaper alternative to Champagne, Prosecco has emerged as a sought after sparkler all its own. Of course, price still works in Prosecco's favor, but plenty of drinkers enjoy the Italian fizz, which often offers fruitier notes, in its own right. Now a company called Victor's Drinks is looking to cash in on the Prosecco craze by offering sparkling wine lovers a chance to make a sparkling white in their own kitchen—no special ingredients or trip to Italy necessary!

"Turn water into wine," proclaims Victor's—a British brand that also offers retail cider and beer making kits. Billed as "the world's first make-your-own single bottle of sparkling wine" kit, MySecco provides an eye-poppingly simple winemaking process for £19.99 (about $27). "There's no need to juice 100 grapes, measure out ingredients or sterilize a load of expensive equipment—just pour warm water and the included yeast and syrup sachets into the bottle and give it a swirl," the brand explains on Firebox. "14 days later you'll be sipping on a crisp sparkling wine with your pals with an extremely smug look on your face. Seriously, the wine is disproportionately delicious considering how little effort is involved."

According to The Drinks Business, making your own sparkling wine takes a little bit more effort than that… but not much. Apparently, after letting the contents of the bottle ferment for 12 days with a plastic cap covering, the bottle needs to be stored upside-down for a day. As a final step, you'll need to drop in some included "fizz tablets" and reseal the bottle with a cork and muselet before letting it sit for 24 more hours. But then, get ready to enjoy a "beautifully fresh and crisp sparkling wine with delicate citrus notes," according to Victor's.

It certainly sounds too good to be true, and as The Drinks Business points out, it would have to be a really good Prosecco to be worth the price: At nearly £20 ($36), this single bottle costs more than the average price of two bottle that have actually been crafted in Italy. Still, the best thing about serving a wine you made yourself is that, even if it stinks, your guests have to smile politely and tell you how great it is!