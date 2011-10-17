Must-Have New Grilling Tools

Flexible lighter

Olympians Multi-Sparker has a long, flexible head that can get to any pilot light, no matter how hard to reach ($25; 800-334-2004).

Glow-in-the-dark thermometer

Tel-Trus Glow Dial lets you check if meat is done even when its dark outside ($50; 800-232-5335).

Outdoor fridge

KitchenAids new fridge is stainless steel inside and out, which makes it extra durable ($2,000; 800-422-1230 or kitchenaid.com.

Raichlen's new grill line

Steven Raichlen has tested a lot of grilling tools in his life. This year he introduced his own line of tools and sauces, Best of Barbecue. Some of the products hes proudest of: strong, extra long tongsthe longest on the market, Raichlen sayskeep hands far from the flames ($17); the heavy-duty suede gloves are elbow-length, so they provide extra coverage when youre raking embers ($20 a pair); and the divided grill basket, with four individual lids, lets you remove each type of food when its finished cooking ($25). Look for these items in stores or order at 888-789-0650.

Retractable grill

Cal Flames Gourmet Series stainless steel grill lowers into its island base when its not being used ($11,300; 800-CAL-SPAS).

Oversize grill

Vidalias six-foot grill uses gas or charcoalplus, a special drip pan lets you grill indoors when using gas ($2,800; 800-453-1668).

Portable grill

Webers Baby Q, a smaller version of its Q gas grill, provides 8,500 BTUs of power and weighs only 30 pounds ($150; weber.com).

Single-serving planks

Sautee Cedars cedar, alder and maple planks let you grill single servings of fish ($10 for two at Whole Foods Market; wholefoods.com).

Fast fire starters

Fatwood pitch-pine sticks help get a charcoal fire going quickly ($6 for 4 pounds from Ace Hardware; acehardware.com).

Wine-barrel smoker chips

Oak chips made from old wine barrels add a subtly sweet flavor ($7 for a 2.25-pound bag; 949-678-7369 or californiawinechips.com).