Museums Hotels Adventures News

London Alert

The Tate Modern, showcasing 20th-century work, and Somerset House, a Georgian landmark converted into galleries, shops and restaurants, have just opened. So has the Charlotte Street Hotel, with its contemporary British brasserie (011-44-171-806-2000).

White Water, Red Wine

Be among the first to raft British Columbia's ultra-remote Klinaklini River on Butterfield & Robinson's seven-day voyages. At night, sit down to dinner cooked by a chef and drink co-founder George Butterfield's own stock of Gevrey-Chambertin ($4,950; 800-678-1147).

Meals with a view

The restaurants in these three hotels provide an epic view: Mina House Oberoi, Giza, Egypt, gazes at one of the Seven Wonders. Bauer, Venice, Italy, overlooks the Grand Canal. Victoria Falls Hotel, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, sits beside that famous cataract.

Tale of the Tape

All chef's tables offer front-row seats in the kitchen, but James Boyce's at Mary Elaine's in Scottsdale, Arizona, also has video monitors. You even get to keep the tape, complete with an instructional voiceover (480-423-2530).

News

Anguilla has always been known for having some of the best food in the Caribbean. So it only makes sense that Altamer, a deluxe new five-bedroom villa-for-rent right on the beach, comes with its own French chef--along with a concierge, a personal assistant, a housekeeper and a gardener ($2,250 a night; 888-652-6888).

By Kate Sekules