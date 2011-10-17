M u s e u m s B a r s T o u r s N e w s

Show Me the Moneo

This month architect Rafael Moneo unveils the Beck Building, his long-awaited addition to Houston's Museum of Fine Arts (713-639-7300). After a visit, hit Sabroso Grill, the latest restaurant from sensational Colombian-Texan chef Arturo Boada (713-942-9900).

Bar Code

Nothing says glamour like a hotel bar. Five of the world's best: Park Hyatt, Tokyo, for saketinis in the clouds (011-81-3-5322-1234). Bel-Air, Los Angeles, a classic bar with a fresh look (310-472-1211). Hassler, Rome, for the best Bellinis (011-39-06-699-34-01). Claridge's, London, a dowager that just got hip (011-44-171-629-8860). Pier One Parkroyal, Sydney, the newest hangout on the harbor (011-61-2-8298-9999).

Bali High

On a nine-day trip to Bali with Backroads, you'll bike through walled villages, snorkel around the shipwrecked U.S.S. Liberty and raft downriver through a virgin rain forest. Then you'll repair to the lovely Serai Hotel to take a cooking class with chef Steve Baker and collapse in the spa ($2,498; 800-462-2848).

Flower Children

At the Philadelphia Flower Show, March 5-12, top city chefs, including Mark Vetri of Vetri and Jack McDavid of Jack's Firehouse, join their favorite farmers to teach how to select and cook local produce (215-988-8899).

News

The Ferragamo family is better known for fashion than for food, but that could change with the relaunch of their Savoy Hotel in Florence. They hired the restaurant-savvy hotel company RF to operate the dining room, which opens onto the Piazza della Repubblica (011-39-055-283-313).

BY KATE SEKULES